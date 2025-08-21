The Nugget’s guide to free sh*t on campus

It’s the first day of school, and you’re ready to take on the world. Morning classes are going well, until it’s lunch and you realize your food is still sitting on your kitchen counter. You’re too hungry to wait until you get home hours later, so you resign yourself to grabbing something quick and cheap on campus. Only, nothing on campus is really cheap. And you only have $50 to last until your next paycheck. You need to get gas on the way home, so really, you only have $20 to spare. But you promised your sister you’d get slurpees after her soccer practice tomorrow. So now you’re left with $12 and the gnawing worry that you’re forgetting some other thing that will require money, because that’s always how it happens, isn’t it? You’re down to your last few dollars and you have to make some tough choices. Do you eat, or do you pay rent? Do you grab a coffee with your new friends after class, or do you refill the prescription you’ve been putting off? You think to yourself, “Take on the world? I just need to take on this week!”

As a fellow (former) broke student turned adult with cash to spare, I’m here to tell you that there is so much free stuff on NAIT campus when you know where to look. If you have to decide between eating or paying bills, a free lunch can be what gets you through the week. Even if you’re lucky enough to not have to make some of these decisions, life is expensive and we could all use a few more bucks in our pockets.

Before I reveal my secrets, a word to the wise: don’t be a jerk. Don’t take more than you need, treat the people giving you free things with respect and remember that they don’t owe you two stickers just because you paid your student fees. If the event says you need to stay for the whole thing to get the free food, do it and pay attention. Worse things have been shut down because one guy ruined it for the rest of us, so please be a responsible free-stuff hunter.

Ooks Life

If you’re unfamiliar with the platform, you can peruse campus life and events on Ooks Life. It also has a nifty feature that toggles events offering free food! When browsing events, check off ‘free food’ under the categories section and voila! A list of events that fill your tummy and nourish your brain. The first few weeks of school are especially fruitful; welcome week activities almost always have some sort of free element. Get free pancakes on Sept. 2 and 3, or free ice cream on Sept. 17 and 18.

Because it bears repeating: make sure you read the event description to understand what is required to get the noms no-charge.

Students can find free stuff on NAIT campus through Ooks Life events. Photo via NAIT Content Collective

Getting involved isn’t just good for your resume

If your wallet is empty but you’ve got time to spare, consider volunteering on campus or getting involved with clubs. “But Amy, I’m broke, shouldn’t I spend my spare time earning money?” To that I rebuttal with the old improv adage of “yes, and!”

Yes, volunteering does not actually give you money to fix your broke-ness. And, volunteers often get meal vouchers, free shirts or other goodies for their time! For example, if you volunteer at NAIT’s orientation, you get a coupon for a free meal at the end of your shift. If you get involved with NAITSA Campus Clubs, you can attend one of their lunch and learn events to improve your club through things like grants and funding.

Play a game or two

If games are set up at the CAT Quad or in the halls, chances are you’ll get something if you participate. It could be a granola bar or a sticker, but occasionally there will also be giveaways for external prizes, like at NAIT Athletics and Recreation’s Rec Days, where participants will be entered to win a campus rec prize pack. They also often host intramurals or tournaments with free entry for students.

NAITSA hosts Nest Fest at the CAT Quad each year, and while the food and beverages aren’t free, they are cheap. There are also lots of opportunities to win prizes by playing games. The Nest also hosts various events, like Dirty Bingo, where if you’re lucky, you can win adult toys or other fun prizes. Sometimes it pays to participate!

NAIT students can play games during campus events to get free stuff. Photo via NAIT Content Collective

Student perks & deals

This category isn’t free, but a deal is a deal. NAITSA offers discounted tickets for things like Cineplex movie tickets, Galaxyland and more. There are also tons of discounts available for NAIT students, like 10% off drinks and 20% off food at the North Edmonton Canadian Brewhouse. You can also score 15% off regular-priced items at the Shoppers Drug Mart at Kingsway with your NAIT OneCard. Find even more discounts and deals on NAITSA’s Student Perks & Deals page.

Recurring free stuff on campus: