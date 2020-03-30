Free Activities To Do At Home

By Mia Hildebrandt

With movie theatres, malls, schools, gyms and all recreational facilities closed due to COVID-19, many businesses and companies are offering their services for free online. Here are some of the best things to check out for free while in isolation.

Entertainment

The Met is putting free livestreamable concerts online. Each show is available to watch on their website for 24 hours after the stream is complete so you don’t have to worry about getting in before doors close anymore! The schedule of events is listed on their website.

Broadway musicals are available for free online through BroadwayHD. When you sign up, you’ll get a free seven-day trial that allows you to access hundreds of shows to watch right in your living room.

Some of the most famous museums around the world are offering virtual tours online while they’re closed. You can tour the Louvre, Vatican, Smithsonian, Thyssen-Bornemisza and many more if you head to their websites.

The Georgia Aquarium has closed its doors to the public but the live view cameras in the tanks are still streaming on their website! You can watch all the jellyfish, blowfish, beluga whales, otters and much more, all in real-time.

Physical Activity

Peloton is offering a 90-day free trial through their ‘fitness at home’ app without being required to own any of their bikes or treadmills. They’re livestreaming classes, meditation and stretching exercises all with music you can follow along right in the comfort of your own home.

Planet Fitness is also live streaming free workouts on their Facebook page. Open to members and non-members to encourage people to continue their physical activity, even though gyms have shut down across the country. They are livestreamed every day at 5 p.m. MT and are available on-demand from their YouTube channel. The workouts require zero equipment and last around 20 minutes so there’s no excuse not to be active.

Sports fans will love this one. The Athletic is a website and app full of sports articles written by sports journalists. Typically charging $14 per month, they are now offering a free 90-day trial that gives access to all the inside sports stories you’re missing while the athletic world takes a ‘pause’.

Learning

Adobe is now offering its services, including Premier Pro, Photoshop, After Effects, etc., to NAIT students for free until the end of the semester.

Fender.com is offering a three-month free trial to learn guitar. If you have a guitar that you’ve put off learning, now is your chance to become that master guitarist you know lives inside you. You can sign up for lessons on their website.

Audible is offering a 30-day free trial with the option for three free audiobooks when you sign up. Audiobooks are perfect to listen to whether you’re working around the house, finishing another task, going for a walk, or relaxing at the end of your day.