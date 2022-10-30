YEG’s best winter walks

With winter fast approaching it can be easy to huddle up inside for warmth. The spectacular views of these walks will be all the motivation you need to layer up and explore Edmonton’s natural beauty. Grab your favourite hot drink of choice and see what Edmonton’s winter season has to offer. Find a customized trail map here.
Marl Pond Trail
Located within the Wagner Natural Area, the 1.5 kilometre Marl Pond Trail takes you through picturesque forests and on boardwalks over wetlands. Repeated visits to this park are recommended, as every season has something new to for you to discover.
Wolf Willow Stairs
Overlooking the North Saskatchewan, these stairs offer a unique view of the River Valley. Parking by the top the stairs is limited to residents, so they are best accessed by starting at the northern end of Whitemud Road North and crossing the Fort Edmonton Footbridge.
Strathearn Park
Overlooking the skyline, Strathearn Park offers unmatched views of Edmonton. With over one kilometre of paved, level pathways and parking along Strathearn Drive, these views are very accessible. Benches are spaced out along the hill-top, allowing walkers to appreciate the cityscape.
Hawrelak Park & Buena Vista Park
Photo: Buena Vista / Hawrelak Park Footbridge 2
Crossing the North Saskatchewan River, this footbridge connects the trail systems of Buena Vista and Hawrelak Park. With off leash areas on both sides of the bridge, this crossing provides lots of areas for our four-legged companions to explore.
Kinsmen Park & Victoria Park
In the heart of the River Valley, one can go from Kinsmen Park to Victoria Park via the Dudley B. Menzies bridge. On the north bank, this crossing is connected to over five kilometres of paved pathways. This pathway leads into MacKinnon Ravine Park in the west, and to the Walterdale Bridge in the east.
Article photos by Brian Janssens