Email from NAIT reminds leaders of expectations ahead of potential Bill 2 protests

According to an email shared with the Nugget, NAIT has clarified expectations regarding staff participation in protest activity ahead of a potential “Day of Action” in response to the Government of Alberta’s Bill 2.

Bill 2, the Back to School Act, was introduced by the government on Oct. 27 and if passed, would invoke the notwithstanding clause to order teachers back to work on Oct. 29.

NAIT confirmed the email was sent by Clayton Davis, Vice-President HR, Students, International, to leaders.

The email explains that “any strike or protest activity during work hours would be considered an illegal strike under the Labour Relations Code.” It says that any participation must occur on personal, unpaid time off.

Leaders were told to “check in with employees who work remotely throughout the day,” and “document the names and times” of any employees who do not attend work or leave work.

In a statement to the Nugget, NAIT clarified that employees can participate in protest activity, but “it must happen outside scheduled work hours, so student learning and supports are not impacted.”

NAIT did not answer what consequences staff would face if they do not follow the guidance outlined in the email.

Day of Action reportedly planned for Oct. 28

No confirmed protests have been reported at time of publication, though the Common Front — which represents over 350,000 working Albertans — issued a statement to Premier Danielle Smith urging the government “in the strongest possible terms” not to use the notwithstanding clause to force teachers back to work. The clause allows government to override certain rights in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms for up to five years.

“If you take this unprecedented approach, we will have no choice but to mobilize an unprecedented response,” Common Front’s statement says.

Mickey Amery, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, said invoking the clause is a “necessary measure” in a press release. “This strike has reached a point that is causing irreparable harm on student learning. Our government will not hesitate to use every available legal tool in defence of students.”

The Alberta Federation of Labour website encourages Albertans to “be ready to resist” and prepare for a day of action on Oct. 28, though it does not specify what will occur. Emails obtained by the Nugget from NAIT’s Academic Staff Association say that meetings with other faculty associations, unions, legal counsel and the Alberta Colleges and Institutes Faculties Association “have been ongoing and will continue over the next few days to discuss options.”

The email states that the upcoming days “will be telling for the labour movement in Alberta” and will help influence their direction.

“In addition to legislating the teachers back to work, there is a possibility that the government may invoke the notwithstanding clause to impose an agreement on the teachers, rather than honouring their right to bargain.”

“It is important to start thinking about how we want to stand up for our rights – and the rights of workers all across the province and country,” says the email.

