All 9 exceptional tuition increases approved for 2026/27

Students in nine programs will face tuition increases after the Government of Alberta approved NAIT’s exceptional tuition increases (ETIs) for the 2026/27 year. The increases will only apply to domestic students starting in Fall 2026 or later; returning students will continue to pay their current tuition rate. The affected programs are: Dental Technology (and co-op)

Denturist Technology

Diagnostic Medical Sonography- General

Diagnostic Medical Sonography- General and Cardiac

Electrical Engineering Technology

Instrumentation Engineering Technology (and co-op)

Medical Laboratory Technology

Medical Radiologic Technology

Veterinary Technology (and co-op) An exceptional tuition increase goes beyond the allowed amount in the Post-Secondary Learning Act, which typically limits post-secondary institutions to an overall average domestic tuition increase of two per cent. NAIT’s Vice-President Academic Peter Leclaire said in an emailed statement that ETIs apply to select programs where “significant investment is needed to keep the equipment, facilities, and learning experience up to date.” Approved Exceptional Tuition Increases

“Our responsibility is not only to keep education accessible, but to ensure its long‑term quality and value for the students who place their trust in us,” says Leclaire.

The ETIs will allow NAIT to “reinvest directly back into the program, supporting upgraded labs, modernized equipment, and enhanced learning environments.”

Leclaire also says that their decisions are guided by “strong labour-market outcomes” for the selected programs. “This demonstrates a solid return on investment for students, both in terms of career opportunities and long-term earning potential.”

NAIT told the Nugget they have informed applicants and new students of the changes, providing links to the Student Service Centre, a ETI informational webpage and Financial Aid options. If students choose not to proceed in the program, they can request a deposit refund.

“At NAIT, we understand that changes to tuition can have a real impact on students and their families. Post‑secondary education represents a significant investment, and affordability remains a critical concern,” Leclaire’s statement says.

‘Incredibly thorough’ consultation prior to ETI proposals, says NAIT

335 students responded to a survey during NAIT’s consultation on ETIs, said NAIT, and Patti Hergott, associate vice-president of academic quality and operational excellence, said that NAIT met with NAITSA weekly for nine weeks. Their consultation was “incredibly thorough,” she said at a Dec. 19 Board of Governors meeting.

While the ETIs were approved by the Government of Alberta, all nine programs saw a decrease from NAIT’s original proposals. The current increases range from 13 per cent to 66 per cent, while the original proposals ranged from 39 per cent to 218 per cent.

Proposed vs. Actual Tuition

NAIT told the Nugget via email in December that the ETI proposal process began in spring 2025 with a “comprehensive program review.” The list of suggested programs originally reached upwards of 15 programs, but after the students’ association refused to support NAIT’s proposals, the list was reduced to the nine programs that eventually saw approval in late April.

Feature image via NAIT