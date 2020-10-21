Editorial: The Feel Good Playlist

By Karlie Mickanuik

This is a list of songs that always make me feel better when life is getting the best of me. Spend an hour listening to these songs and just exist for a while. Don’t think about the world outside, don’t think about classes, take an hour to yourself; you deserve it.

Caution by The Killers

This song has been in regular rotation in my playlists since it came out. I spent my summer singing this song at the top of my lungs and getting giddy when it would come on the radio. It always makes me feel good.

Here’s To Never Growing Up by Avril Lavigne

This is a song from my childhood but I love it more as an adult with the adult problems I want to escape from. It might be the catchy beat and the easy to sing lyrics but this is a song that gives me a much needed serotonin boost when I play it.

Lost in the Static by After the Burial

When I want to feel like the badass I know I am, I jam to this song. I can’t help but quicken my pace and hold my head a little higher whenever I play this song. This is also one of those songs that make me wish my vocal cords could handle screams so I could properly sing along to this one.

Runaway by Aurora

I love every song this artist has made. Even the one from the Frozen 2 soundtrack. I remember being in highschool listening to Aurora when she was a “smaller artist” thinking I found someone special who no one else knew about. Her songs always find a way into my heart and make me feel better when I’m not feeling my best.

Weapon by Matthew Good

My dad still tells me the stories of how I used to sing this song in my crib so he would know I was awake and was ready to be taken out of my crib. You could say I’ve been a Matthew Good fan my entire life. This song means a lot to me and I always enjoy listening to it.

Could Have Been Me by The Struts

This is my go-to song when I need a boost of motivation. When I’m procrastinating doing an assignment or writing an article I put some headphones on and jam for a little bit. This song is all about not wasting your life and chasing opportunities and really inspires me to do the same.

I’m Still Here by John Rzeznik

I had to include my favourite song from my favourite animated movie ever. Treasure Planet was a movie I’m sure my parents got sick of when I was a kid. I remember going to the movie rental store and always picking Treasure Planet. As an adult I can’t make it through the film without getting a wave of nostalgia and tearing up.

Chemical by The Devil Wears Prada

This is a darker song than most of the others on this list but I had to include it. This song reminds me it’s okay to not be okay. When my anxiety gets the best of me I am reminded that my feelings are valid but that they will also pass.

Connected by Sara Paxton

This is a song from my childhood, I swear it was in every movie I watched growing up. I remember watching Barbie movies with my little sister and both of us pretending we were one of the characters. Now that I’ve moved away from home this song is not only a bop but also takes me back to a simpler time.

Lost It All by Black Veil Brides

BVB is my favourite band of all time and I could throw any of their songs on this list but this song in particular means more to me than this band’s other music. I was a dancer my entire life and this is still one of my favourite solo’s I’ve ever performed. It was also the hardest physically to perform. This song is heavy and dance is as much acting as it is athleticism. I’ve never been the strongest technical dancer and have always enjoyed performing more somber routines so I thought I would be in my element here but this one pushed me. Regardless of how many medals I received I was proud of this routine and still catch myself performing it in my head when I listen to it.