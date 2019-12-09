Editorial: Project HARMONY

By Colin Kaspick and Bailee Mah

Art is all around us, in everything we do, see and say. Art, or the lack thereof, is what shapes every person into who they are today and this coexistence between people’s lives and art creates harmony. The Oxford Dictionary defines harmony as a state of peaceful existence and agreement. Accordingly, Project HARMONY is focused on healing artists resiliency and mentality opportunities naturally in youth.

Working in cohesion with the Art Mentorship Society of Alberta (AMSA), we utilize creativity in a way that promotes and builds mental health resilience. Young adults are statistically recognized as the most stressed and pressured individuals in today’s society.

Therefore, with recognized support from The Co-operators and Enactus NAIT, Project HARMONY aims to create an initiative art program and publication designed specifically for young adults facing mental health obstacles in their everyday lives.

Another way to describe harmony is: “the way in which different notes that are played together or sung together combine to make a pleasing sound”. However, Project HARMONY isn’t only here to make a pleasing sound in the face of the stigma around mental health. This project will generate an entire symphony to eliminate mental health obstacles.

HARMONY cannot achieve their goals without your support. Every individual has skills, ideas and new viewpoints that can have a positive impact on the community. Therefore, we are calling you to become a member of our team in order to truly make a difference in the lives of your fellow students.

It is time to take action and change our city for the better. To get involved, we encourage you to reach out to us at info@enactusnait.com.