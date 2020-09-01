Easy-Care Plants To Boost Your Mood

By Karlie Mickanuik

Having an abundance of house plants has seemingly become more and more popular these days. With so many kinds of plants out there, how do you know which one to get?

Whether you’re an expert plant parent or just starting out, here are 5 of the easiest plants to care for.

Zebra Cactus

These little guys are super cute, affordable and easy to take care of. They are known as a desk plant because of how easy it is to take care of them. They need water sparingly and love the sun. The best part about these plants is they will give you free plant babies called pups. Check near the base of the plant every once in a while to see if your plant is growing any pups.

Zebra cactuses that are thriving can also grow a long stem from the top and produce flowers or even a pup growing on the stem.

Ivy Plants

Ivy plants are beautiful, low maintenance plants that come in different variations so you can feel okay about having a couple of these plants.

These plants do best in a hanging pot and their stems can be left to fall down or strung across a bar or other furniture in your house.

Water this plant only when the soil is bone dry especially in the warmer months. During the winter take a spray bottle to the leaves and stems on a regular basis.

This is a satisfying plant to watch grow as you can actually see the progress for all your hard work.

Air Plants

These rootless plants look stunning and are super unique. They don’t need soil to survive and only have to be soaked in water for about 5-10 minutes a week. Alternatively you can take a spray bottle and give them a little spritz every couple of days.

As for how much sun they need, a bright room with indirect sunlight will suit them perfectly.

Pathos

These beautiful vines are super low-maintenance and can survive in very low light. However, if yours gets direct sun daily, it will thrive and you’ll see visible growth every week.

Pathos (also known as devil’s ivy) is very easy to propagate. Clip off a piece of stem about an inch higher than the last leaf, but make sure there are at least 3 leaves on your clipping. Plop the clipping in water and it’ll start to grow roots in as little as a week.

Cactuses

This list wouldn’t be complete without probably the easiest type of plant to care for. Cactuses are desert plants and typically only need to be watered once a month. If you can’t remember to water plants to save your life, cactuses can definitely survive, even if they’re a little thirsty.

These guys love the sun but don’t worry about winter time as cactuses go into a dormant state. These types of plants don’t grow very fast, but are a staple in any plant lover’s collection.