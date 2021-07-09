Community’s Pick, Summer Songs: The Shuffle

By Kaytlyn Poberznick

Usually, our shuffles are a compilation of our writers’ favourite songs in the genre of their choice, but for the special occasion of summer, we have reached out to the Nugget community for their favourite summer songs. Lots of these tunes were brought to me for the first time, so please enjoy my first impressions of these wonderful, wondrous, whimsical summer songs.

Stupid Horse by 100 gecs

We are starting off with an upbeat hyperpop pick that brings a fast tempo and lots of energy. The guitar in the background adds a certain elevation to the song, and although hyperpop isn’t for everybody, this song, after a couple of listens, sticks to you like a leech in a lake.

Grandpa’s Uke by Forrest

Grandpa’s Uke is a delightful mix of relaxing instrumentals and fun lyrics. The 4 minute and 5-second song radiates good times and almost feels like serotonin embodied through music.

Salida by The Spanish Files

Beachy, entertaining, and all-around good vibes. The whole song is sung in Spanish, so ultimately, if you don’t speak the language, the instruments amplify and stick out even more, which isn’t a bad thing whatsoever. They’re extremely uplifting and make you appreciate it in a different way.

Summer Days by Martin Garrix ft. Macklemore & Patrick Stump of FOB

This 2019 summer classic talks about the love for a girl and all of her beauty. The trio brings a nice mix of fast lyrics by Macklemore and the added funk-pop from mister Patrick Stump. In a nutshell, Summer Days is uplifting, the beat is groovy, and the song should be in whatever summer playlist you’ve got going on.

Heat Waves by Glass Animals

If there’s any tune that’s going to get stuck in your head, it’s this one. Heat Waves’ catchy lyrics, “Sometimes all I think about is you, late nights in the middle of June,” bring a certain pizazz to the tune, and the British band’s rhythm makes for an overall entertaining song.

Beacon by Matt Duncan

Jazzie and fancy. While listening to Beacon, it’s almost like the song transports the mind. The lyrics kind of slip away, and the instrumentals start to slowly take over.

Summer Night by SIAMES ft. Barbie Williams

Summer Night is a very techno-rock type of song, especially during the first 41 seconds. Throughout those 41 seconds, there are no lyrics. It’s just purely the guitar and keyboard, which makes for a good introduction to one of the darker summer choices, but nevertheless a good one.