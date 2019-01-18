UPDATED: Cloudy water tests at NAIT

By: Zachary Flynn

UPDATE: Tests completed. Water in T Building now safe to drink.

NAIT is concerned about the water in the T Building after cloudy water was found.

The initial statement released urged students not to use or consume any water in the building. However, washrooms in the T Building are now open as NAIT has determined that the cloudy water is safe to use for hand washing.

Until tests are completed, NAIT is asking people not to drink any water from the sinks fountains, or coffee makers in the building.

A water treatment specialist is running tests to figure out the exact cause of the cloudiness, but NAIT currently suspects it to be due to a sediment buildup.

NAIT says that tests should be completed soon.