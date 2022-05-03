Characters for a great summer

By A.Jade Munsie

Summer is on the way, and as normalcy retakes shape, it’s time to celebrate the accomplishments. For graduates, sun-bathers and adventure-seekers, that means basking in the freedom and possibilities that summer offers, much like the characters of these three classic films:

The Graduate (1964), directed by Mike Nichols

Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman), a university grad, comes home to a celebratory party. But when Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft), the wife of his father’s law partner, asks Ben to drive her home, what follows is an affair for the ages.

“Mrs. Robinson, you’re trying to seduce me. Aren’t you?”

If you ever question what you’re doing with your life, you’ll find comfort and humour in The Graduate. The film follows a young man who doesn’t know what he wants out of life. However, he soon learns who he wants in his life. The film demonstrates that life’s uncertainties shouldn’t stop us from taking chances.

A Summer Place (1959), directed by Delmer Daves

At a seaside inn in Maine, teenagers Johnny Hunter (Troy Donahue) and Molly Jorgenson (Sandra Dee) fall in love while their parents deal with unhappy marriages. The two families become intertwined, and while the older generation confronts the relationship of the younger, Johnny’s father (Richard Egan) and Molly’s mother (Dorothy McGuire) rekindle what was once a teen romance of their own.

“She’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of in a girl.”

While summer is the perfect backdrop for romance, A Summer Place confronts the conflicts of morals and love. The story is timeless, and the theme song is in roughly 23 films and 13 various television programs, including 1989’s Batman and 2017’s The Shape of Water.

Beaches (1988), directed by Garry Marshall

As children, C.C. Bloom (Bette Midler) and Hillary Whitney (Barbara Hershey) meet under the boardwalk in Atlantic City. While their friendship spans the entirety of their future years, they deal with love, divorce, children, fame, jealousy, and sickness.

“What will I do without a best friend?”

Beaches shows how summer friendships can sprout in the most unlikely places – growing to last a lifetime. Plus, it features iconic Bette Midler hits like “Wind Beneath My Wings” and “The Glory of Love.” It’s sure to bring up memories of friendships that have dwindled and excelled over time.

Take chances, enjoy the possibilities, and reach out to friends this summer. The pandemic has taken its toll, but sunshine is on the way.

COVER PHOTO by Jade Munsie