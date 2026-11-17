Casinos rely on the appeal of financial reward to engage their players. Most non-casino games engage their players without the possibility of financial gain (and loss). But slots, blackjack, poker… these games are typically reliant on a financial entry point. Does this mean that casino games are only fun if you can win money?

“You cannot play without stakes.”

The Competitive Poker League Club (CPLC) here on campus doesn’t think so. They meet twice weekly, and they do not wager real funds. I met their VP of finance, James Kakoschke, and we chatted about stakes, competition, club culture and gambling.

Of course, we talked about the appeal of poker, specifically when there is no money at stake. Players of any game that happens around a table may note that the people and interactions are an endless source of engagement.

Poker is a social game

“You’ve got players who hardly talk. You’ve got players that are absolute blabbermouths, and they’ll go crazy, and they’ll be bluffing,” said Kakoschke. “And then you’ve got real serious players. Maybe they’re doing calculations, maybe they’re trying to read their opponent.

They’re trying to think, ‘Okay, I need one more card to make a super good hand. Is this a good price? He’s bet half the pot.’”

Kakoschke evoked a noisy table of friends and strangers, peering at their cards and sneering at each other.

“Poker is a very social game,” he said. “It’s fun to watch, it’s fun to see people bluff, go all in, all this stuff.”

An exciting game. Photo by Ana Kostyrko/The Nugget

Once a week, I used to host poker nights at my apartment in Victoria, B.C. I had a modest crew, usually 4-8 people, who would attend weekly — indulge in a few too many beverages and engage in (arguably) friendly banter and competition. We would play with a $5 buy-in; small enough to be stress-free, but large enough that it was exciting to win. A prize pool of roughly $30 was enough to bring some excitement and tension to the matches.

“Try it out, win a hand, see how it feels. You might get bit by the bug.”

Many years before, I learned a version of draw poker while enjoying Super Mario 64 DS, where Mushroom Kingdom characters and the Picture Poker mini-game kept me entertained for countless hours.

Although the Nintendo DS cartridge had a cost, there was never a possibility of winning money. Having said that, it did cost in-game “coins” to play the mini-game… perhaps that qualifies as stakes? After all, games of the sort rely on some form of meta-reward to keep that poker-like appeal and possibility.

Playing without regular prizes

But a “cash game” is what most people associate with poker. A certain minimum buy-in is required to sit and play, and you receive chips that have real cash value. You can cash-out those chips to withdraw your earnings (or what’s left) whenever you like. You can also buy-in again when things go awry.

“Now in tournament, which is the style that we also play, chips don’t represent money. They’re just value,” said Kakoschke. “The way you get money in tournament is by your rank, right? And so it’s very similar in our club, too.”

The results of the game will influence points given to the players who compete in a multi-game leaderboard. In casino tournaments, those seats would require a player buy-in. In the Competitive Poker League Club, showing up earns you a seat.

Ready to play. Photos by Ana Kostyrko/The Nugget

The club plays Texas Hold ‘em style poker — a common variant than many people have played, even if they aren’t gamblers. In the five-card draw game I played on my Nintendo, the stakes were in-game coins. The risk was truly minimal, as it is with the campus club’s games.

That’s not to say that there are no stakes — which Kakoschke emphasized are mandatory for poker. “Stakes matter a lot,” he said. “You cannot play without stakes.”

But how does the club create stakes without money? Incentives.

Play smart, win hard

The club holds a year-end tournament that puts the season’s matches into context, and the winner gets a trophy. “And so our leaderboard points, whoever is leading the leaderboard, the top ten, will get bonus chips going into the finale. That’s what all the leaderboard points culminate towards,” said Kakoschke.

“If you’re not at my table, there will be someone at the other table to help you.”

There are also no re-buys in the club’s games, so when a player is out, they are out. This incentivizes players to play smart and not “go all in at crazy times.”

“They’ll go out early and they’ll be like, ‘Oh man, I should have played a little better, should have folded, played smarter so I could keep playing.’” While they have systems to encourage smart play, it’s still a game of chance, Kakoschke explained. “At the end of the day, it’s poker, right? Anything can happen.”

Focusing on the game. Photo by Ana Kostyrko/The Nugget

That element of chance can add to the difficulty for new learners. Casino games can be intimidating to learn, though eliminating the cost may alleviate a lot of that friction. A common struggle is remembering what hands are better than others, or what chips are worth. And though Kakoschke says the club cranks the intensity for the tournament finale, the group is open to newcomers.

“Someone can help you if they’re not in the hand. You can have the hand rankings on your phone. You can write down the chip values,” he said.

With the charm of a successful casino dealer, Kakoschke adds, “If you’re not at my table, there will be someone at the other table to help you.”

Just as a casino game kept me entertained on my Nintendo DS, poker can indeed be enjoyed without gambling real money. Risks and rewards are integral, but it doesn’t have to touch your wallet.

Get bit by the poker bug

“I think we here at the Competitive Poker League Club at NAIT have done a really, really good job of making the game playable, fair and fun without having any money involved. And I think I’d say that’s a great achievement for us.”

The club meets in CAT262 every Monday and Thursday weekly at 4 p.m. for 2 to 3 hours. Competitors are expected to remain playing until they win or are eliminated, and it’s an important part of tournament play. But Kakoschke, who hosts the Monday games, said students are also welcome to just come watch.

“If people are skeptical about the game of poker or the culture or the rules, I say just come,” said Kakoschke. “Try it out, win a hand, see how it feels. You might get bit by the bug, so to speak.”

Feature image by Ana Kostyrko/The Nugget

This article was originally published in the Nugget’s Nov. 4 print issue. Read it online here.