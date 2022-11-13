The holidays can always be a busy time for us all, but what better way to unwind after a long day of buying presents than to cuddle up by a fire and watch some Christmas movies? Growing up this was always one of my favorite activities to do. It’s fun to see how other people celebrate Christmas, not to mention the different holiday music is always something to smile about.

1. Home Alone (1990)

What can I say about this film that hasn’t already been said? This is probably one of the best holiday movies of all time. The plot is about an eight-year old boy who must protect his house from burglars when he was accidentally left home during the holidays. This quintessential film is action packed, filled with equal amounts of comedy. The best scene of all is probably the booby trap sequence with the burglars. A knee-slapper, for sure.

2. The Grinch (2018)

People see the Grinch as a mean character (and he is), but it’s still a classic movie to watch for the holidays. T The film is rich with colours and beautiful animation. The plot is similar to Dr. Seuss’s ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ but with different elements to make it a unique story line. The ending will warm your heart. Definitely worth watching.

3. Meet the Parents (2000)

Truly one of the most hilarious movies ever created. The combination of Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro is absolutely superb. I’ve watched this movie probably 100 times and never get sick of it. I mean, who wouldn’t want to laugh so hard until they cry? Brilliant script, and a great experience for the whole family.

4. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Frank Capra’s joyous tale of heaven is great for the romantic hearts out there. An angel is sent from Heaven to help a frustrated businessman by showing him how beautiful life can be. Beautifully acted, well-written and many of its themes are timeless.

5. Elf (2003)

Will Ferrell’s acting blows it out of the park. Hilarious film, and it’s great for the holidays to enjoy with family and friends. This movie teaches the audience the best ways to spread the holiday cheer, especially with the movie’s famous line: “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” It’s the best advice you’ll get! Overall, the movie is quite charming and delightful. If you want a good laugh, 10/10 would recommend.

The best activity to do for the holidays, especially in Edmonton when it’s freezing, is to watch some good ol’ Christmas movies. If you’re feeling down with the days getting shorter and the temperatures getting colder, watching one of these feel good movies is sure to lift your spirits this holiday season.