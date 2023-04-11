April Shuffle: Success with disabilities

Just because you have a disability doesn’t mean you can’t succeed. In fact, sometimes they’ll help you go above and beyond expectations. Listen to the full playlist on the Nugget’s spotify.
“Kali 47 (Original Mix)” by Savant
Better known as Savant, Aleksander Vinter is an EDM artist known for his variety. Diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, Vinter has made over 10,000 songs since 2007 and he’s showing any signs of slowing down. “Kali 47” is one of the best songs to showcase his ability to break genre boundaries.
“Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy is fairly open about both his dyslexia and ADD. He needs to carry around a tape recorder to remember everyday things that don’t keep his attention. He also has to do this when he has a tune going through his head. Despite his struggles, Ozzy Osbourne became one of the most prolific musicians of the last century. “Crazy Train” is a great example of why.
“We Belong Together” by Mariah Carey
In a 2018 interview with People Magazine, Mariah Carey talked about her battle with bipolar disorder II. She was diagnosed after a near-fatal bout of hypomania. Since her diagnosis, she’s been attempting to ease the stigma associated with the condition. To the relief of all the retail workers reading, this isn’t a Christmas list, so here’s Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together.”
“Where Is The Love?” by the Black Eyed Peas ft. Justin Timberlake
Will.i.am has spoken about struggling with ADHD before he took on the music industry. He claims his disability has helped him immensely in the industry, though. It’s allowed him to take on his iconic persona and visualize his music like nobody else can. Justin Timberlake talked about his ADHD and OCD during an interview with Collider.com, joking about it while he was organizing some records. These artists collaborated on the 2003 song “Where Is the Love?” This song became an instant classic that’s more relevant than ever 20 years later.
“Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish has been public about her Tourette’s diagnosis since she was 17. She claimed in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that she didn’t want to be known as “the artist with Tourette’s.” But now she’s fighting to lessen the stigma behind the disability. “Happier Than Ever” is a good showcase of her musical talent, one that’s not too slow and not overplayed like “Bad Guy.”
“Hands” by Jewel
Jewel has talked a lot about her struggles with school due to her dyslexia. According to a video she produced for the Literary Hub, she had to block out most of the text on a page and paraphrase every paragraph in her own words to grasp the content fully. Despite this struggle, she flourished in her academic field (as well as in music) and started teaching philosophy. Her story is proof that you can succeed in academia despite your disabilities. “Hands” is a song about making your way in the world despite hardships.