April Shuffle: Success with disabilities

“Where Is The Love?” by the Black Eyed Peas ft. Justin Timberlake

Will.i.am has spoken about struggling with ADHD before he took on the music industry. He claims his disability has helped him immensely in the industry, though. It’s allowed him to take on his iconic persona and visualize his music like nobody else can. Justin Timberlake talked about his ADHD and OCD during an interview with Collider.com, joking about it while he was organizing some records. These artists collaborated on the 2003 song “Where Is the Love?” This song became an instant classic that’s more relevant than ever 20 years later.