Alumni’s short film challenges views of disability and accessibility

Created by two NAIT alumni, Path Unpaved is a short film that explores disability in a new way. Focused on Brad Bartko, who was born with Cerebral Palsy, the film highlights Bartko’s experiences with disability accessibility, the adversities he and others endured and the work his company, disabilityABD, is doing to tackle inaccessibility for people with disabilities. The film premiered at the 2025 Edmonton International Film Festival on Sept. 28th, 2025, where I was lucky to be in the audience.
The film, which runs shy of 30 minutes, was produced by Danny Chamberlin, a NAIT alumnus, Bartko, and Niek Theelan, a Calgary-based comedian living with Cerebral Palsy. What is immediately apparent about the film is the video and sound quality.
The composition of each shot, whether a face-on interview, a montage of clips or b-roll, is pristine.
Teeming with interviews, testimonials and beautiful footage, the film is a welcome opportunity for disability-inclusive folk and others who are eager to learn more about accessibility and disability in their communities.
Observing Bartko interacting with his wife on screen, Jenn Bartko, was lovely to witness. Jenn Bartko is the co-founder and an avid advocate for persons with disabilities.
We watched Bartko completing what his company calls an Accessibility and Inclusion audit, and it was apparent how commanding Bartko is when he enters a space.
The response from the audience was tangible as the film started and ended; there were cheers, claps and intimate dialogue between patrons throughout. I was smiling, laughing and felt connected to the words of the interviewees.
The significance of the work, its timeliness when healthcare and ability-specific care are being challenged and the necessity of Bartko’s work make this film a wonderful contribution to the Edmonton International Film Festival roster.
Sitting down with the co-creators after the premiere, I was able to gather their immediate reflections. Chamberlin, who also wrote and directed the film, was excited to see the work on the big screen.
“Seeing it, when you watch it so many times on a little computer screen, you sort of look at it differently … to see it now in a theatre on a giant screen reassured us that we made something really cool.”
Bartko was nostalgic but excited for the future collaboration between his childhood friend, the disability community, and his disabilityABD team. “It’s really cool when somebody you’ve had an incredible friendship with for almost 25 years, to come together and create, something super special.”
As someone who lives with a permanent physical disability, the message, Bartko’s work and vision, Chamberlin’s execution, and the work of the entire production crew was really impactful for me. It is a beautiful experience to see yourself in the work of others in your minority, your group, your community, and both Bartko and I hope it doesn’t end here.
“I hope this isn’t the end. I hope this is just the beginning of our film journey together. And we’ll see where it goes,” adds Bartko, as we finish our conversation and the duo join their friends, families, and peers to celebrate their accomplishment.
