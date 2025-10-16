Alumni’s short film challenges views of disability and accessibility

The composition of each shot, whether a face-on interview, a montage of clips or b-roll, is pristine.

Teeming with interviews, testimonials and beautiful footage, the film is a welcome opportunity for disability-inclusive folk and others who are eager to learn more about accessibility and disability in their communities.

Observing Bartko interacting with his wife on screen, Jenn Bartko, was lovely to witness. Jenn Bartko is the co-founder and an avid advocate for persons with disabilities.

We watched Bartko completing what his company calls an Accessibility and Inclusion audit, and it was apparent how commanding Bartko is when he enters a space.

The response from the audience was tangible as the film started and ended; there were cheers, claps and intimate dialogue between patrons throughout. I was smiling, laughing and felt connected to the words of the interviewees.

The significance of the work, its timeliness when healthcare and ability-specific care are being challenged and the necessity of Bartko’s work make this film a wonderful contribution to the Edmonton International Film Festival roster.