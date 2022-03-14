Active study space: Study and exercise for success

By Daniel Eisenhut

With the return to in-person learning and exam season rapidly approaching, NAIT’s main campus is once again filled with students looking for a place to study. For those looking to be active and get work done, NAIT Well-Being is offering a new type of study space.

The Active Study Space, which is set up in CAT401, includes three bike desks, each of which can accommodate two people at the same time.

Carole Holt, NAIT’s well-being manager, is responsible for bringing the project to life. “The concept stemmed from a collaboration between Well-being and NAITSA going back to the winter of 2020. We worked to submit a joint Student Enhancement Fund application which requested funding to support the development and enhancement of study spaces across campus,”

“We are both focused on helping students to be and stay well while they are studying at NAIT, and staying physically active plays an important role in supporting student success.”

The World Health Organization recommends that adults aged 18–64 should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week. Following this recommendation can improve overall fitness, physical strength, mental health and well-being and concentration, all of which can influence a student’s ability to be successful.

Holt says the organization will monitor the area and also expand moving forward.

“Well-being will oversee the management and maintenance of the Active Study Spaces; however, we will continue to work with a variety of stakeholders (including NAITSA) to identify new locations and the types of equipment we will invest in,”

“The Active Study Spaces can go in a variety of areas across campus and the plan is to expand locations across all campuses in the next few years.”

Holt concludes by saying that well-being has already placed a second order for equipment, including treadmill desks, and some different bike desks that will support both collaborative and individual work stations. NAIT is hoping to have more locations in place by the end of the semester.

Anyone that has questions or feedback about the active study spaces, can contact Holt at wellbeing@nait.ca. New locations will be advertised in the Student Portal.