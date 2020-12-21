3 Titles To Spice Up Holiday Fun

By Marco Madron

When spending time during the holidays, whether it be with family or not, there’s usually something that we gather together to watch. For some it’s a show, and others, it’s a movie.

Die Hard (1988)

Many debate whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie. It plays out like most action movies but it has Christmas appeal and atmosphere. Does it have any special Christmas meaning? Maybe not. Nonetheless, it’s a fun movie to watch at any time.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

This movie is already known as a holiday classic, which is why it’s absurd for anyone not to have seen it. It has the perfect mix of funny slapstick and quotable moments. The idea of this movie is about having everything perfect and extravagant for Christmas. But it puts an emphasis on embracing the time spent with family, despite the things that are going wrong in the process. Though the humour can be crude at times, it’s still one worth watching with the family.

Any of the South Park Christmas episodes

This is for those with a taste for the dark side of humor. Anything South Park, holiday themed or not, is a solid recommendation. South Park has about 11 episodes, so far, that are set during Christmas. The storylines are varied with some involving Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo, and others involving Woodland Critters or “YouTube Commentary”. This suggestion is one of the more profane ones, so it isn’t meant for younger audiences.