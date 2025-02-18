Worth the distance

The phrase “long-distance relationship” never meant much to me, until I lived it. I used to scroll reels and quotes about it on Instagram, taking them lightly, never imagining I would one day resonate so deeply with them. But now, every single feeling I experience seems tied to those very words, reels and quotes. It is as though they have become a part of my personal story since moving to Canada and being in a long-distance relationship.

Long-distance relationships are a rollercoaster. Some days, after a long, heartfelt video call, I feel like I am on top of the world, overwhelmed with love and a strong connection. But, on other days, I deeply long for his presence, especially after a difficult and exhausting day. The distance becomes unbearable, filling my heart with pain, particularly when we have small disagreements about not giving enough attention to each other or not replying to messages and calls due to different time zones.

Being a full-time student, juggling academics, managing work and a relationship all at once is extremely challenging for me. When I chose NAIT to chase my educational dreams, I was overjoyed. It felt like I was finally fulfilling my ambitions.

But, I did not realize how much it would test my relationship, exposing a side of love I had not encountered before. With completely different time zones, our conversations became lesser, lasting a few minutes while respecting each other’s need for rest. The ache of saying goodbye and ending the call left us with no choice but to rely on romantic images and emojis to express just how much we long to hold each other, cuddle and to be together.

I know I am not alone in this. So many NAIT students face the same struggles after moving to Canada to pursue a better education. It is not easy to balance the weight of studies, a new environment and a love that is stretched thin across miles. Sometimes, as I sit alone on the bus, commuting to work or school, my mind wanders. I imagine us together, walking through those streets, sharing laughter in those cafes I see. Those daydreams keep me going, filling me with hope for the day we are reunited.

This long-distance journey has taught me so much about love, patience and staying connected in meaningful ways. It is tough being apart from someone you care about and love deeply, but it has shown me how to keep the spark alive and even strengthen our relationship. Whenever I miss my partner during the day, I open the Notes app on my phone and journal my feelings. It is like giving my heart the space it needs to breathe. Another thing that keeps us connected is sharing the little moments of our daily lives. At the end of each day, I share with my partner a summary of everything that happened, and it feels like we are part of each other’s routines despite the distance. Also, I prefer to send surprise gifts to my partner from time to time. Thanks to online boutiques, I am planning to send a bouquet of flowers to my partner for Valentine’s Day. I can’t wait to see the happiness on his face when he receives my little surprise this Valentine’s.

To my fellow NAIT students navigating the complexities of long-distance relationships, I hope my story inspires you. Whether it is journaling, sharing your daily life or sending thoughtful surprises, there are always ways to keep the love alive. Remember that distance does not have to define your relationship; it is the ongoing effort and love you put into it that counts.