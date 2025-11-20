Women’s only strength class helps NAIT students build confidence and relieve stress

NAIT’s women-only full body fitness class is challenging the idea that the gym is just for cardio. While cardio is great for endurance and heart health, it’s not the full picture — and Sandy Babiuk, a Recreation Coordinator at NAIT and Instructor of the class, often sees women ignore strength training in favour of cardio.

“It’s often overlooked by women … but strength training is so important,” she says. “There’s something kind of incredible about seeing yourself get stronger.”

Babiuk noticed that many women were interested in strength training, but felt intimidated about where to start. “Our goal is to create a safe, supportive and fun environment where women can build confidence and strength at their own pace,” she explained.

For women, strength training is often overlooked or misunderstood, which Babiuk said can happen for a number of reasons, like upbringing. “It also depends where you’re from, what your background is. In a lot of the counties, [strength training is] not really a thing women even do.”

Another common misconception is that working out is only about losing weight. Babiuk shares that she's often been questioned why she works out. "I come from a culture where women don't work out that much … I would get questions like, 'Why do you need to work out? You don't need to lose any weight.'" Babiuk leads the class in crunch toe taps. Photo by Noura Eltinay

For her, though, fitness has never been about appearance, but about feeling stronger and managing stress. Strength training, she emphasized, is for everyone, especially women who want to improve their overall well-being and feel empowered.

“It improves bone density, especially as you get older. It supports metabolism as well, and it helps prevents injuries,” says Babiuk.

Movement ‘can do wonders’

Many women find empowerment in seeing measurable progress, whether that’s holding a plank longer or lifting a heavier weight than before. “If you couldn’t lift a 10-pound dumbbell a week before, but you can now, it’s just kind of empowering. You have this sense of success.”

Strength training also helps reduce stress, making it an ideal outlet during busy or overwhelming times.

For Babiuk, strength training helped her adjust to a new culture and build confidence after moving to Canada. “I worked out because it helped me deal with stress better. There’s a lot of challenges when you’re here from a different country. You don’t know the culture or language that well,” she says. “It was a way for me to de-stress. I just felt better about myself.”

Now, she encourages students to see movement as a form of self-care and a healthy way to manage stress, a habit that can start with something as simple as showing up to a beginner class. “Student life is hectic, which makes it that much more important to make time for yourself,” she said. Even one class a week can make a difference. “Movement can do wonders.”

Babiuk demonstrates weightless arm raises. Photo by Noura Eltinay

Starting is the first step

If you’re new to lifting, the key is to start small and stay consistent. Babiuk recommends training about three times per week, alternating between muscle groups and allowing time to rest. She notes that the women-only class combines strength, cardio and core work for a well-rounded approach.

Regardless of your experience and fitness level, proper form is essential. Babiuk emphasizes, “You have to start with the proper form because that’s what’s going to give you the confidence and the strength that you need to go heavier.”

Poor form, she adds, often leads to injuries, one of the main reasons many women lose motivation or stop training altogether.

Babiuk also made NAIT’s recreation center’s goal abundantly clear: to create a safe, supportive environment where women can build strength without fear of judgment or lack of experience. “We want to eliminate those barriers and make the gym welcoming.”

If you’re unsure where to start, Babiuk strongly suggested reaching out to NAIT recreation staff. “Come talk to one of the rec staff. We can point you in the right direction,” she says.

Over time, she’s watched participants not only build strength but also develop a sense of belonging and confidence that extends beyond the gym.

NAIT offers numerous other fitness classes, which are free for students who pay the athletics and recreation fee. Women-only fitness runs once a week on Tuesdays from 12:05 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. in S112. Find the full list of classes on Ooks Life.

This article was originally published in the Nov. 12 print issue. Read it here.