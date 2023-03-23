Why you should continue to listen to Rhianna even after the Super Bowl

It is very typical to indulge in a Super Bowl halftime performer’s music for a few days after the big day, but when it comes to Rihanna, those few days should be dragged on for eternity. Her timeless music, from slow ballads all the way to pure party mania, should be a continued treasure as long as music exists. Is that a bold claim? Maybe. But it’s one that I stick by.

She’s had numerous songs make it to number one on the Billboard Top 100. That doesn’t happen by accident. That comes from talent. She’s been a beacon in the industry since 2005 when she released her first single “Pon de Replay.” It reached number two on the charts in the United States. Not bad for her first kick at the can.

You can’t go wrong with any of them, but if you don’t know what Rihanna songs to get excited about, here are five that will cover the Rihanna bases.

We Found Love by Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris

Love On The Brain by Rihanna

Rude Boy by Rihanna

Work by Rihanna ft. Drake

Not only does she sing, but she acts, has a inclusive makeup brand and a very successful clothing line. She’s also a mom. Rihanna is an artist to get excited about year round, not just during the Super Bowl. She’ll be around for a while.

Photo by MATT SLOCUM/AP/SHUTTERSTOCK via people.com