Who Should You Cheer For: NFL Edition

By Ty Gour

Ladies and gentlemen, football is back!

With all the chaos created by COVID, especially in the United States, it was difficult to foresee us getting to this point, and yet, here we are.

An issue some Canadians have when relating to America’s game is, which team should you cheer for? Since there are no Canadian teams and very few Canadian players who casual fans would be able to notice, there isn’t a patriotic fan angle to take like there is in baseball and basketball. This guide should hopefully help narrow down a team to give your loyalty to this season.

If you like cheering for a team close to home: Seattle Seahawks

This one is pretty self-explanatory, at just 1,271 km from our campus, Seattle’s CenturyLink Field is by far the closest and easiest to get to in a world without travel restrictions. Along with a rabid fanbase, this team has also been very successful recording 8 straight winning seasons, making the playoffs in 7 of those, making it to the Super Bowl twice, and they won it all in 2014. Add all of that with the fact that they have a bright future and this team will be a very fun watch this year.

If you want to watch stress-free all year: Kansas City Chiefs

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are the no-doubt early season pick to win the Super Bowl this year and for good reason. Their offense is the epitome of perfection and are going to be one of the, if not, the highest-scoring offense in the league. Couple that with a defense that can hold their own and you’re set for a very enjoyable fan experience all season long!

If you love throwbacks: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If this team was created in 2016, it would be a football fan’s dream, however in 2020 they are in danger of being a step behind. With aging legends on the roster such as Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, coupled with rising stars like Chris “Rod” Godwin, the Bucs look to be one of the most intriguing storylines all season long. Luckily, their defense was one of the best in the league last season and looks to repeat that performance so should the offense flounder, they will at the very least be competitive.

If you want to see lots of points and don’t care about winning: Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have an upside and a downside. The upside is their offense is filled to the brim with talent and they are going to score an awful lot of points, mostly through the air. The downside is their defense is mediocre on their best day with their passing coverage ranking 3rd last in the league. What this means in the end is that no matter the end result, a lot of balls are going to be thrown and tons of points are going to be scored by both teams which does make for exciting football. Just don’t expect Atlanta to come out on top very often.

If you like defense and don’t care for offense: Chicago Bears

The Bears have an amazing defense. They underperformed last season however they are projected to again be a top-10 defense this season and will give teams headaches. Their offense though, is a completely different story. Last year, they finished 29th out of 32 teams as far as points per game and they don’t project to do much better this year. If you’re the same type of person that likes 1-0 hockey games, this may be the team for you.

There are 5 teams you should consider cheering for this season! Now, if none of these appeal to you, don’t feel like you shouldn’t watch. Perhaps chose a few players to cheer for, instead of teams. This will give you the opportunity to watch the whole league with the same admiring eye.

If you’re more of a gambler, try fantasy football. It’s a great game to bring your friend group closer together.

To learn more about fantasy football and the sports landscape as a whole, check out Ty Gour’s podcast Cold Hard Sports Talk on Spotify! New episodes come out weekly.