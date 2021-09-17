Weekend Weather Report: Sept. 17 – 19

By Destiny Meilleur

This weekend’s weather gives everyone the fall weather they’ve been waiting for. Time to break out the sweaters and pumpkin spice latte.

If spending time outside isn’t in the plans maybe the Nosh Food Fest is. The Nosh food Fest is an event where people who make food/drinks can set up a booth and sell their specialty foods.The event is free. It runs Saturday at 10 am to Sunday at 4pm located in the agora room at 401 Festival lane, Sherwood Park. For more information or a list of vendors check out their Facebook page.

Friday’s weather is going to be a great day for those fashionable fall sweaters! It will be partly cloudy. There will be a high of 17 degrees*and a low of 8. There will be a small chance of rain at 30% and winds at 35km/h. It’s unlikely an umbrella will be needed this weekend.

Saturday’s weather looks pretty similar to Friday. It will be partly cloudy with a high of 17 and a low of 6. The chance of precipitation stays the same at 30% and winds are staying fairly consistent at 33km/h.

Sunday’s weather gets a little cooler with a high of 16 and a low of 5. Sunday’s the day to wear a cosy outfit and drink a hot latte. The chance of rain is low at 20% and winds slow down Sunday for about 23km/h.

Take some time this weekend and go for a walk and enjoy the changing of the seasons after a long week of class. Have a fun and safe weekend.