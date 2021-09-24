Weekend Weather Report: Sep. 24 to 26

By Destiny Meilleur

This weekend has weather great for spending time outside!

If you are looking for a fun family friendly event for this weekend, the Jurassic Fest at Borden Park is definitely something to check out. The event is Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Adult tickets are $30 and kids $20 for an hour and a half time slot. But make sure to buy tickets on the website before going because they will not be selling tickets at the door. There will be all kinds of fun including amazing dinosaur animatronics.

Friday’s weather is looking like a nice day to spend some time outdoors. It will be partly cloudy with a high of 22 and a low of 10. Winds are light at 15 km/h and the chance of precipitation is low with a 20 percent chance.

Saturday’s weather is looking about the same with a high of 21 and a low of 11. It would be some great weather to go get some photos of the seasons changing. It will be cloudy and there is about a 30 percent chance of precipitation and winds are staying pretty consistent at 14 km/h.

Sunday’s weather cools off a bit with a high of 19 and a low of 10. It sounds like a nice day to go grab a coffee and go for a walk. It will be cloudy with the winds staying slow at 17 km/h and the chance of precipitation staying low at 30 percent.

Enjoy the fall weather and be safe this weekend.