Weekend Weather Report: Oct. 8 to 10

This weekend the weather is a little chilly but it will be a great weekend to spend inside with some tasty Thanksgiving food.

This weekend you might want to check out the Edmonton International Film Festival. The festival runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday it’s open noon till 9:30pm, Saturday noon till 9pm and Sunday 11:30am till 4:30pm. Tickets are $10 to $15. There are lots of different amazing shows to check out. For more information go to the Edmonton International Film Festival website.

Friday’s weather- It will be mainly with a high of 12 and a low of minus 1. There is a 20% chance of precipitation and 15km/h winds. It will be cold at night and in the morning so don’t forget a jacket.

Saturday’s weather- Looks a bit warmer than Friday with it being partly cloudy with a high of 14 and a low of 4. Winds are at about 24km/h and there is a 30 percent chance of precipitation.

Sunday’s weather- Is the coldest day of the weekend. There is a high of 9 and a low of 0. It will be cloudy with a 60% chance of precipitation. There will be rain so make sure to wear a jacket. Winds are at about 33km/h.

This weekend will be chilly but it will be a great weekend to spend time at home with family to celebrate. Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving.