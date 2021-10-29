Weekend Weather Report: Oct 29 to 31

By Destiny Meilleur

This weekend’s weather is perfect for this year’s Hallo-weekend.

This Sunday is Halloween. Whether you’re spending it at home with family, trick-or-treating, or going out and partying make sure you stay safe this weekend.

For those of you looking for something to do, the Broadmoor Arena in Sherwood Park is having a free accessible community Halloween skating event. Music will be either off or very low so it is not overly stimulating and there will be accessible entrances to the rink and sledge hockey to try!

Friday’s weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 5 and a low of minus 4. Winds will be at about 30 km/h and there is a 30% chance of precipitation. It is some wonderful fall weather.

Saturday’s weather will be sunny with a high of 3 and a low of minus 9. WInds will be at about 36 km/h and there is a 10% chance of precipitation. It’s going to be some great weather for those of you celebrating Halloween early.

Sunday weather will be similar to the rest of the weekend with a high of 2 and a low of minus 7. It will be sunny with a 10% chance of precipitation. Winds will be at about 15km/h. It will be great weather for trick-or-treating.

Happy Halloween and stay safe!