Weekend Weather Report: Oct. 22 to 24

By Destiny Meilleur

This weekend has all the different kinds of fall weather. It will be a great weekend to spend some time outdoors enjoying the season.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend and maybe want to do some early Christmas shopping you could check out Wholly Handmade at 401 Festival lane in the Sherwood Park Agora room. It’s on Saturday from 10am till 5 and Sunday 11am till 4pm. Free entry but proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result. This event is a market of a bunch of local business owners who show off their amazing small businesses.

Friday’s weather- is looking great. It will be some great weather to spend some time outdoors. It’s partly cloudy with a high of 12 and a low of 4. Winds are at about 44km/h and there is a 30% chance of rain.

Saturday’s weather- will be a great day to spend some time indoors. It will be rainy with a high of 7 and a low of 0. There is a 90% chance of precipitation and winds are at about 29 km/h.

Sunday’s weather- will be nicer than Saturday with a high of 10 and a low of 4. It will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of precipitation and winds at about 29km/h. It will be another nice day to take a stroll and enjoy all the beautiful colours of fall.

Enjoy your weekend and stay safe.