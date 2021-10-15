Weekend Weather Report: Oct 15 to 17

By Destiny Meilleur

This weekend’s weather is some chilly fall weather.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend check out the Edmonton Rock N’ Gem show. It is open Friday and Saturday 10am till 9pm and Sunday 11am till 5pm. It’s a charitable entry fee of $2 per person. The show is at West Edmonton Mall. Proof of vaccination or proof of a negative Covid-19 test is required to enter the mall. For more information visit their website.

Friday’s Weather- Is looking like great sweater weather with a high of 14 and a low of minus 1. There is a 1 percent chance of precipitation and it will be partly cloudy so no need to worry about an umbrella. Winds are at 15 km/h.

Saturday’s Weather- Is looking slightly warmer than Friday. It will be partly cloudy with a high of 16 and a low of 1. It will be great barbeque weather. There is a 10 percent chance of precipitation and winds are at about 12 km/h.

Sunday’s Weather- Is cloudy with a high of 14 and a low of 2. The chance of precipitation is low at 10% staying consistent with Saturday. Winds are also staying consistent at 12 km/h.

Have a great weekend and stay safe.