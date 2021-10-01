Weekend Weather Report: Oct. 1 to 3

By Destiny Meilleur

This weekend’s weather is exactly what you want for the first week of fall.

If on Saturday you’re looking for something to do, check out the Edmonton reptile Expo at the Alberta Aviation Museum. The expo is from 10 am to 5pm. You will need either proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test result from within 72 hours or exemption paperwork to attend. General admission is less than $12.

Friday’s weather- There will be a high of 17 and a low of 5. It will be sunny all day and there are no winds on Friday and a zero percent chance of precipitation. Friday will be a great day to go spend some time outdoors.

Saturday’s weather- Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 17 and a low of 4. There is a 30 percent chance of precipitation, so packing an umbrella might be a good idea. WInds will be at about 40 km/h. Saturday will be a good day to wear a sweater.

Sunday’s weather- Sunday will be sunny with a high of 17 and a low of 4. Winds are staying fairly consistent with Saturday at 37 km/h. There is a 10 percent chance of precipitation. Great fall weather.

This weekend is looking like great fall weather. Have a great weekend and stay safe.