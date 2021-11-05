Weekend Weather Report: Nov. 5 to 7

By Destiny Meilleur

This weekend is looking like some great weather to spend outside before the first snowfall.

If you’re looking to get your Christmas shopping done early this year, there is a Holiday Handmade Market by Everything Handmade Markets at the Dow Centennial Centre in Fort Saskatchewan. It is Saturday from 10am till 4pm. It is an entry by donation to the Fort Saskatchewan Food bank. The Restriction Exemption program is in place so make sure you have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result.

Friday’s weather- is looking nice with it being partly cloudy with a high of 9 and a low of minus 2. WInds are at about 24 km/h and there is a 30 percent chance of precipitation. It will be a nice day to grab a coat and go for a walk.

Saturday’s weather- Is a little bit cooler than friday but it will be sunny with a high of 7 and a low of minus 4. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation and winds at about 29 km/h. It will be a nice day to rake some leaves and maybe jump in a pile or two.

Sunday’s weather- is the coldest day of the weekend but it will still be sunny. There is a high of 4 and a low of minus 4. Winds are at about 18 km/h and there is a 20 percent chance of precipitation. Today would be a great day for warm drinks on the couch watching movies.

Have a great weekend and stay safe.