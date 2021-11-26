Weekend Weather Report: Nov. 26 to 28

By Destiny Meilleur

This weekend has some warm winter weather ahead.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend there is the Silver Bells Winter Market at the Sherwood Park Agora room. It is Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. There will be tons of fun community vendors showing off their amazing businesses.

Friday’s weather- Will likely be raining with a high of 3 and a low of -10. There is a 40 percent chance of less than 1mm of rain with winds at about 30 km/h.

Saturday’s weather- will be sunny with a high of minus 2 and a low of minus 3. There is a 30 percent chance of precipitation and winds will be at about 36 km/h.

Sunday’s weather- will be one of the warmest days of the weekend with a high of 4 and a low of minus 6. It will be partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of precipitation and winds at about 30 km/h.