Weekend Weather Report: Dec. 3 to 5

By Destiny Meilleur

This weekend has more great winter weather to come!

If you’re looking to get some early holiday shopping done The Signatures Butterdome Craft Sale is this weekend. It runs Friday from 10 am to 10 pm, Saturday 10 am to 6pm and Sunday 10 am to 5pm. It is $8 entry and the restriction exemption program is in place. There will be tons of local businesses to shop from. For more info visit their website.

Friday’s weather- will be some great weather for the beginning of December. It will be sunny with a high of minus 5 and a low of minus 12. Winds will be at about 24 km/h and there is a 10% chance of precipitation.

Saturday’s weather- will have scattered flurries with approximately 1 cm of snow. There is a high of minus 4 and a low of minus 17 with winds at about 20 km/h. It might be a fun day to spend some time outside building a snowman.

Sunday’s weather- will be the coldest day of the weekend. It will be partly cloudy with a high of minus 14 and a low of minus 21. There is a 30 percent chance of precipitation with winds at about 15 km/h. Today would be a great day to spend at home watching your favourite holiday movies.