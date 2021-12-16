Weekend Weather Report: Dec. 17 to 19

By Destiny Meilleur

This weekend’s weather is looking like jack frost is here!

If you need to do some last minute Christmas shopping, you’re in luck. The Wholly Handmade Last Minute Christmas Market is happening this weekend. It is this Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM and Sunday from 11 AM to 4 PM. The market will have tons of local vendors to look at. Entry is free but the restriction exemption program is in effect.

Friday’s weather- will be sunny with a high of minus 24 and a low of minus 27 but it will be feeling as cold as minus 38. There is a 10 percent chance of precipitation and winds will be at about 24 km/h. It will be a great day to stay inside and watch holiday movies to celebrate the last day of the semester.

Saturday’s weather- will be a bit warmer than friday with a high of minus 17 and a low of minus 18 with it feeling about minus 26. It will be partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of precipitation and winds will be at about 23 km/h. It might be a good day to hit an outdoor rink with friends or family.

Sunday’s weather- has scattered flurries with approximately 1 centimeter of snow. There will be a high of minus 16 and a low of minus 25 but it will feel like minus 34. There is a 60 percent chance of precipitation and winds at about 36 km/h.