Weekend Weather Report: Dec 10 to 12

By Destiny Meilleur

This weekend’s weather is looking like some nice winter weather.

If you are looking for something to do this weekend the Wholly Handmade market is happening Saturday and Sunday in Sherwood Park. The event is at the Sherwood Park Agora Room. Entry is free and there will be tons of local vendors to shop from. The event runs 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and 11 AM to 4 PM on Sunday.

Friday’s weather- will be partly cloudy with a high of minus 5 and a low of minus 6. Today would be a good day to put on some skates and head to an outdoor rink or skating trail. Winds will be at about 17 km/h and there is a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

Saturday’s weather- will be a bit colder. There will be a high of 0 and a low of minus 9. It will be partly cloudy with winds at about 29 km/h and a 30 percent chance of precipitation. Today would be a great day to spend some time decorating for the holidays.

Sunday’s weather- will be the coldest day of the weekend. It will be lightly snowing with a high of minus 5 and a low of minus 18. There will be less than 1 centimeter of snow. Winds will be at about 18 km/h. Today would be a great day to spend some time with a cup of hot cocoa on the couch watching movies.

Have a great weekend, stay safe and happy holidays.