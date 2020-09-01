U-PASS No Longer Offered To Students Across Edmonton

By Chris Avery

All 10 major institutions in Edmonton and the surrounding area have decided to end their offering of the U-PASS program. The City of Edmonton presents several reasons, with the main reason being that most classes are now offered online.

The city also cites financial challenges if they were to continue offering the pre-existing U-PASS as the primary means for students to access the Edmonton Transit Service (ETS).

As a replacement program, students in Edmonton and the surrounding area now qualify for reduced rates and fares.

“From Sep 1 – Dec 31, ALL post-secondary students, no matter their age, at U-Pass institutions and institutions that were eligible for the post-secondary pass can use youth fare products,” says the city of Edmonton website.

As of Sep 1, a youth monthly pass will cost about $70, which is 25 per cent lower than the adult rate. Alternatively, students can purchase ten tickets for a discounted rate.

Through this new program, students are given an opportunity to benefit from reduced fares and rates while attending one of the major institutions across Edmonton. The city also extended the age of eligibility for youth fares to 24 years old, well beyond the initial criteria of 17 years old.

With this extension, a wider range of students now qualify for a cost-reduced pass. These measures are to be permanently implemented beyond the granting of youth fares for the fall 2020 term to all students.

All these measures are being used to help students cope with travel during the fall and winter terms.

It is important to note that the extension of youth Fares to students of all ages is temporary. The city has not commented on a path forward as everyone’s future becomes increasingly uncertain.

When asked about the challenges the change in fares may present to student life on campus, one student, Mark Brixley, reminded us that everything is virtual now.

“I feel true campus life has come to a halt and that I rely less and less on transit to get around as I am mostly taking classes or studying at home,” says Brixley.

With the new LRT line finishing within the next few years, and its extension west also in the works for Edmonton, transit-life for students remains up in the air.