U of A prof poses changes to current prison system

By: Michael Strean

An associate professor at the University of Alberta published a critique of the correc- tions system and on prison feminism.

Dr. Chloe Taylor’s new book Foucault, Feminism and Sex-Crimes: an Anti-Car- ceral Analysis is her response to Michel Foucault’s controversial idea that sex-crimes ought to be treated as crimes of violence only.

Michel Foucault is a French philosopher and sociologist. Some of his works include:Discipline and Punish (1975), The History of Sexuality (1976) and Madness and Civilization (1961). Much of Foucault’s work hinges on a critique of labelling or categoriz- ing people based on things like sexuality or mental illness.

“He recognizes the ways that these categories can be both pathologizing, and oppressive and limiting. But also ways that they can be empowering,” said Taylor.

Dr. Taylor gives the example of identifying as homosexual. This identity may mean suffering oppression, but she explains that there would not have been a gay rights movement if there was no adoption of the identity of being gay.

Responding to Foucault, she believes that his writing lacks a feminist analysis that she provides in her book.

So what does anti-carceral mean exactly?

“Sometimes de-carceral is used a less polarizing term,” said Taylor. “I liked ‘carceral’ rather than something like prison abolitionist.”

Dr. Taylor uses the term anti-carceral because it takes into account that there are many types of incarceration. The traditional jail that we all think of is not the only place where people get locked up.