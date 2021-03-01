By Zachary Flynn

Entrepreneurship and gig work come in many forms, and Kaitlyn Walsh has been earning money from her hobbies for over a decade now through her business, ‘Kait Does It!’

Walsh has been using social media and word-of-mouth to gather work for her business which offers cooking, cleaning, artistic, and social media consulting services.

“Social media has been kind of a lifesaver and the last five years. Before that, it was purely word of mouth,” said Walsh.

“But now, definitely, the ability to use social media has kind of made it a game-changer for pretty much anyone with their own business.”

By taking a personal approach to her marketing and client-gathering, she can build a client base and foster new relationships without spending a dime on advertising.

Walsh recommends that every business owner look for a distinguishing feature that sets them apart from the competition. She says her focus is the human component she brings to her work.

“It’s just being open, honest, helpful and caring to people whether or not they’re buying my services,” said Walsh.

“I’ve helped a lot of people along the way, and I also give back to charity. So, I feel like those are the kind of things that I’ve focused on, and I’ve had a lot of my clients end up becoming my friends.”

Walsh pays herself through her business, which allows her to write off expenses, manage her income, and take advantage of small government loopholes that save her money at tax time. As her business grows, she is now looking to lease a company vehicle and incorporate the business.

“The world is set up to be a business owner. It’s not set up for the people who are working,” said Walsh.



Walsh’s strongest recommendation is to lawyer up if a person is looking to go down the route of starting a business.

“I think [there’s] a lot of legal loopholes that you end up having to jump through that a lot of people don’t know about,” she said.

Walsh showcases her business through her Instagram page @KaitDoesIt and is currently in the process of developing her website, kaitdoesit.com.