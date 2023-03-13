The Shuffle: Pride 2023

NAIT celebrates Pride month in March, which means we get to celebrate it at school. So here’s a few songs made by LGBT+ musicians to listen to throughout the month.
“Imagine” by John Lennon
During a 2015 interview, Yoko Ono said that she and John had a few discussions about sexuality. According to her, Lennon said he looked at a person’s personality first, not their looks or gender. “Imagine” is one of Lennon’s most famous songs from his solo career.
“Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
One of the most well known female punk rockers, Joan Jett officially came out in 2018. That said, she’s been open about her sexuality for a while among her friends. “Bad Reputation” is about being unapologetic about who you are. It’s a fitting song for the woman who paved the way for the Riot Grrrl movement.
“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” by Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X started his career making music about getting money and women. But it didn’t take long for him to come out of the closet swinging with his 2021 hit song “Montero.” The song focuses on Nas’ struggles with being gay in the rap industry. “Montero” is short but sweet, making it an instant classic.
“Goodybe Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John
One of the most prolific gay musicians, Elton John, needs little introduction. He came out as gay during a 1992 interview with the Rolling Stone. Since then, he’s made tireless efforts to support other members of the LGBT+ community. “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” is about understanding that your life could be better and making the important changes.
“Livin’ La Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin came out as gay through his website in 2010. In future interviews, Martin commented on how good it felt to come out. He even received an apology from Barbara Walters, who pushed him to come out in a 2000 interview. “Livin’ La Vida Loca” is his most successful song, allowing him to get the platform he needed to change.
“Diagnosed Dissociative” by Shawnee Kish
Shawnee Kish is a local two-spirit artist who’s originally from Ontario. She found her footing by doing Shania Twain covers. Since then, she’s received nominations for her music at the Junos. “Diagnosed Dissociative” is from her self-titled debut album.
“Splendor Dysphoria” by SuperKnova
SuperKnova is a genderfluid/transgender independent musician. She’s made waves in the medical community with her activism. SuperKnova claims to take inspiration from space in her music. You can hear this in “Splendor Dysphoria” with its floaty vibes.
“All of Me” by Billie Holiday
During her career, the industry portrayed Billie Holiday as a tragic woman due to her many relationships. But the opposite was true. Far ahead of her time, Holiday was in many relationships with both men and women. Her most notable lesbian relationship was with actress Tallulah Bankhead. “All of Me” showcases her signature use of phrase and tempo at its best.