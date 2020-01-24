The Nest Named Best Campus Bar 5th Year in a Row

Jan 24, 2020 | News

The NEST bar and grill NAIT

Supplied photo.

The Nest has been an accredited Best Bar None venue for 6 years and have been named Best Campus Bar for the 5th year in a row. The establishment has also won the People’s Choice Award for 2 straight years. Michelle Dirksen, manager, and her staff (above) accepted the award at the ceremony held on Nov. 20, 2019.

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission implemented the Best Bar None program to recognize licensed establishments that achieve the highest levels of safety and quality. Bars are voted for based on factors such as level of service, safety of the bar, and quality of management. The program runs across Alberta, in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge and Banff.

Other winning bars include Blues on Whyte, Craft Beer Market, Kelly’s Pub, O’Byrnes, On The Rocks, The Common and others.

