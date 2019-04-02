Tech addiction is costing us

By Nicole Murphy

If you have a drive and hunger for success there is one thing that you can do that will give you a major advantage.

Deal with your technology addiction.

The cigarettes of the future, these devices in your pocket and the social media apps on them were consciously designed to keep you distracted and in a loop of clicks.

The science behind it is easy, create systems that give random awards (a.k.a likes) so humans get a dopamine hit and they are waiting for the next notification. It is like having a slot machine in your pocket.

Of course, there is the other side, technology has made information quickly accessible and now more than ever anyone has opportunities to educate themselves.

But really ask yourself has this device created more spare time to relax and enjoy the company of those you love? Or do you feel in a constant state of overwhelm wondering when that next school/ work email will come your way?

According to the research by Workplace Options distracted workers cost U.S businesses $650 billion dollars a year.

So how do you become an invaluable employee or an entrepreneur with an edge? Despite the old idea that multitasking was the answer, new research shows focus is the way to go.

The ability to stay focused for about 2 to 3 hours at a time without interruption or distraction has the potential to make you a superstar.

So if you have a feeling, or a knowing that you are perhaps a little too connected to your device here are some tips for helping your brain disconnect from tech and/ or utilize it to its full potential.

DO NOT SLEEP WITH YOUR PHONE ON: Get an old fashioned alarm clock and leave your phone out of the bedroom, or at the least put it on airplane mode at night. Have focused work sessions of 2 to 3 hours where you do not check your phone, or go on social media accounts. Wake up where you do not need to look at your email for 2 hours. Starting with a morning routine is a game changer.

It is simple but not easy. If your phone is the last thing you see before bed, and the first thing you see in the morning and this article made you feel anxious or even angry at the idea of having to put boundaries your phone, you might want to look at that!

Photo Source: Unsplashed