Tarotscopes: The Wheel Of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune is our theme of the month, a fitting symbol as it represents a return to a familiar place to apply new knowledge. Many of you are re-entering the world, yet you are not the same person. The Wheel also means divine timing, opportunity, a second chance to do it right. You will note repeated messages around conflict, karmic patterns and waiting for the right moment to act. Choices you make this month will have a lasting impact.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

7 of Pentacles

You are feeling frustrated with the suspension of action, but now is the time to wait. Keep planting your seeds and doing the next indicated step. You need more rest than you’ve afforded yourself. Trust that things are lining up for you, even when you can’t see anything happening.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

The Moon

This is an important time to pay attention to your dreams and the call of your heart. You can’t dictate how things will unfold as something much bigger is taking place than what you can see. Trust your intuition. Get comfortable seeing through the dark. An emphasis on a water sign or romantic partner who brings you deeper into your feelings.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

The Hanged Man

There is something you need to see from another angle or point of view. This may mean you need to retreat and spend time alone or utilize the quieter part of your twin soul in order to get clarity and understanding. The answer you seek is looking for you too. Meditate, be receptive. You will be victorious.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

8 of Wands

Destined events unfold. You will be receiving the good news you’ve been waiting for. Part of this will be an invitation or call to adventure, a new start or a relocation. I see multiple offers available, so pay attention to what lights you up the most. Smoother waters are ahead for you. Just say yes.

Leo

July 23 – August 22

Knight of Swords

Now is the time to take action, strike while the iron is hot! You are being called to lead and take charge, ushering in a new realm of possibilities and experience. This is your destiny and the events that unfold for you this month will happen very quickly. An emphasis on writing, communications, and higher learning.

Virgo

August 23 – September 22

Page of Pentacles

You are experiencing your energy in a new way, feeling your worth and vitality start to grow. The Wheel gives you the opportunity to be reminded of what and who drains you. I see sadness around a masculine Fire Sign (Leo, Sagittarius, Aries), either someone you lost or someone who is lost. Substance abuse issues are emphasised. The rivers of grief grow in power when you try to block the flow.

Libra

September 23 – October 22

Knight of Cups

Romance, the sensual world and giving birth to new projects is emphasized. Offering your gifts and passions freely create wonderful results and abundance in the material world. You are entering a new chapter of life. Protect your energy and what you are creating. You are no longer asking permission, but effortlessly expanding into who and what you are meant to be.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 21

2 of Pentacles

You must center yourself, be honest and trust your intuition on those who are not being truthful with you. Negative energy surrounds you, within and without. Protect your energy and resources and do not engage in conflict, competition or petty arguments. Ask yourself – why is this arising now? How can I react differently to this familiar situation? Being aware of your part and your power will help you live in alignment of your truth. Then you won’t have to keep repeating the lesson.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Queen of Pentacles

Two energies are divided, either opposing aspects of yourself or conflict between sisters, mother/daughter or friends. A break in communication is about to be remedied, a feeling of fulfillment and amends. A mediator or therapist could be helpful in resolving this conflict. Standing your ground can sometimes keep out the love and support you’re craving if you’re holding onto being right or being hurt. I also feel some of you need to read Scorpio’s message above.

Capricorn

December 22 – January 19

Empress

You are torn between two paths, two options, or two lovers. One path gives you life and subtle fulfillment, the other is a darker road that feels unknown and enticing. Part of you doesn’t want to make a choice, but you must. You’re at the crossroads and this decision is major, unavoidable and necessary for your development. This will change everything. So instead of burying your head in the sand and wanting others to make the choice for you, get quiet and real with yourself. What is it you really want?

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Empress

Take your time making this decision. A collaboration or relationship offer may seem too good to be true, because it is. Does it feel familiar, the dynamic or arrangement? Are you taking centre stage of your creative fulfillment or continuing to default power and hide behind someone more confident? What is meant for you, what is your destiny, will not pass you by. Don’t settle for something that doesn’t feel right, just to feel like you’re moving forward.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

Empress

Take this time to review your significant relationships with women and pay attention to repeated dynamics with lovers and family. Conflicts that are arising now in your present circumstances are likely to be patterns, replaying old stories and traditions. You can disrupt the conflict by getting curious about your part. Positive connections are built upon reciprocity, equal give and take. Focus on bringing love and service to all you do and bring awareness to your ability to interrupt what feels familiar.

***

About Your Mystic

Lindsey McNeill is a mystic, writer and intuitive guide who practices the art of divination through Tarot. She is the creator of the 12 Moons Magazine, a monthly tarot + astrology forecast available at lindseymcneill.com. Follow her on Instagram: @Linz.McNeill