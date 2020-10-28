Tarotscopes: The Emperor

The Emperor is our theme of the month, an archetype that speaks to authority, leadership and power. As this comes forth under the sign of Libra, we also have to consider this energy being influenced by the scales of Justice, a desire for peace, harmony and collaboration.

This extremely challenging year has brought us grief, fear, and loss for our greatest good – to help focus our attention on what matters. Our mission this year is to heal our relationship to our own energy, our relationship to our own power! It’s time to reclaim and remember who we are. The Emperor is here to assist us.

ARIES

March 21 – April 19

Personal Power and Inner Strength. This is an affirmation that you have all the resources you need to accomplish your goals, yet consider the story of the maiden taming the lion. You don’t need to dominate or control. Call upon your higher self to set your dreams into reality.

TAURUS

April 20 – May 20

Intellect, Reason, the Teacher. You are growing in your mastery and need to share your knowledge with others. Take this as a sign that it’s time to strategize, step into a leadership role and dive deeper into your studies. Seek out a mentor or take a student under your wing.

GEMINI

May 21 – June 20

Clarifying Your Personal Vision. Pour all of your attention into creating your ideal life. Imagine who you are with, what are you doing? You have immense power to bring these ideas into action. New ideas will come forward when you open up to all possibilities.

CANCER

June 21 – July 22

Speaking Your Truth. Your power is your voice. It’s time to share your story, your perspective or take centre stage. Remember that words have power. What you speak, you quickly will manifest so be sure you’re creating what you desire.

LEO

July 23 – August 22

Health and Vitality. There is immense healing energy around you. You are raising your vibration, bringing new energies into your physical, emotional and mental well-being. Use the Emperor energy to take charge and keep focused on what you can control.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 22

Being Centred and Self-Honouring. Libra energy has a strong message for you to achieve balance and focus on self love practices. Watch out for perfectionism and be gentle. Notice how your power drains when you are harsh and judgemental towards yourself and others. You can achieve more by doing less.

LIBRA

September 23 – October 22

Money, Health & Value. Consider how connected these energies are to each other. It’s time for you to take a leadership role in these areas of your life and to start seeing yourself as the precious resource you are. Be mindful of where you spend and exchange, be sure it aligns with what is most important to you.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

2 of Pentacles

You must center yourself, be honest and trust your intuition on those who are not being truthful with you. Negative energy surrounds you, within and without. Protect your energy and resources and do not engage in conflict, competition or petty arguments. Ask yourself – why is this arising now? How can I react differently to this familiar situation? Being aware of your part and your power will help you live in alignment of your truth. Then you won’t have to keep repeating the lesson.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 21

Overcoming Worry & Distress. The best way to deal with anxiety is to focus on what you can control: your reactions, your agreements, how you care for yourself. Managing your stress will be crucial, which means you need to make yourself a priority. See how that changes things for you.

CAPRICORN

December 22 – January 19

New Beginnings in Finances or Career. This is a positive sign for all entrepreneurs or those making a dramatic shift in their job situation. Keep your eyes and ears open for all opportunities and seize them!

AQUARIUS

January 20 – February 18

Family, Love & Emotions. Love and romance will take centre stage for you this month, building deep connections with those around you and for some, the entrance of a significant relationship. Offer your heart and look for the same.

PISCES

February 18 – March 20

Partnership, Legal Commitment. Energies are moving towards binding documents and official containers in business or relationships. You are focusing your power on building your support base and creating a container for greater wealth and happiness. Marriage, collaboration and new business is emphasized.

About Your Mystic

Lindsey McNeill is a mystic, writer and intuitive guide who practices the art of divination through Tarot. She is the creator of the 12 Moons Magazine, a monthly tarot + astrology forecast available at lindseymcneill.com. Follow her on Instagram: @Linz.McNeill

12 Moons Magazine

For a detailed description of the The Wheel of Fortune and the influence on our lives, download the latest issue of the 12 Moons Magazine.

Inside you’ll find:

Collective Tarot Reading (5 Card)

Tarotscopes for All Signs

Learning Tarot: The Emperor

Suggested Spread for this month.

