Talk nerdy to me…

Why you need a Nintendo Switch.

BY: Larissa Nothof

Photo Courtesy The Verge

The Nintendo Switch is very powerful for its small size. It has all the strong features that Nintendo is known for and more. If you are a fan of any of the Nintendo exclusives, this console is a must-have. Plus, there are plenty of things to look forward to on the Switch.

This console’s ability to go from full screen to portable mode in seconds gives you the best of both worlds for chilling at home or on the go. The LCD touchscreen on the console itself provides a beautiful picture to enjoy any game. It already comes with two controllers for the ability to play with a friend without having to buy any accessories, keeping your total purchase to a minimum cost. However, buying a screen protector and a carrying case might be a good idea.

The worst part of buying any new console is the setup. The Switch takes about 10 minutes to set up. It is so quick and easy you won’t break a sweat. One thing Nintendo did decide to bring back is cartridges.

What is the main contributing factor to buying any console? The games of course. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is by far the best game that has come out for this console as a Nintendo exclusive. If you are a LoZ fan, this game has all the features you have ever wanted, all perfectly developed in one game. The physics and weapon durability teach you timing skills and strategic plays to advance in the game. It has an amazing open world concept where you don’t have to follow a linear storyline. If you are having a hard time with a certain spot, you can take a break and try some other quests instead. This really helps prevent rage quitting. It is such a huge game with plenty of hours worth of playtime – especially if you want to find all the shrines. It has lots of great new features to keep you wanting to play more and more. Plus, there is extra DLC to purchase if you crave more. Skyrim is finally available for

Nintendo users as well (this is a big deal). Some other games available on the Switch are; Smash Bros., Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee and Let’s Go Pikachu, Mario Oddesy and Donkey Kong. Don’t forget that Nintendo has their online subscription where you can play your favourite retro Nintendo games. Old and New favourites have been announced to be launched in 2019. You can look forward to a new Animal Crossing, Pokémon, Legend of Zelda, Luigi’s Mansion, Yoshi, Mortal Kombat and many more.