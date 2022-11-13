Sustainable make-up made easy

The cosmetic industry is huge. Fom make up, to skin care, to hair products, millions of products are sold every year. So it can be hard to know which brands are safest–for both our bodies and our planet. Some cosmetics, although generally safe, have even been “linked to serious health problems, including cancer, reproductive and neurological harm, and developmental delays.” Not to mention, most makeup comes in plastic packaging which is horrible for the environment once it’s discarded.

But these three brands are committed to cleaning up the beauty scene. They each have their own way of avoiding chemicals, reducing waste and ensuring that cosmetics are safe to use.

Axiology

Founder Ericka Rodriguez invented her own vegan lipstick and highlighter brand when she learned that all of her makeup was tested on animals. In the early stages, she experimented with ingredients in her kitchen, learning how to create lipstick by watching YouTube videos and reading DIY books.

Sustainable packaging: A women’s cooperative in Bali uses island trash to create all the boxes. It’s 100% recyclable. They stopped using plastic in 2022, and all their products are vegan, cruelty-free and clean!

Product ingredients: Each lipstick only contains 10 ingredients and is all natural, cruelty free and certified vegan.

Something to try: Lip-to-Lid Balmies– comes in a beautiful range of shades

Beautycounter

Beautycounter is dedicated to clean beauty products that protect both people and the planet while maintaining ingredient transparency. Their mission is to set the cleanest standards in beauty. The founder, Gregg Renfrew, grew concerned after learning how few chemicals the FDA bans in personal care products. She “set out to transform the beauty industry by creating clean, high-performing skin care and makeup—while fighting to change the laws that control what can and cannot be used in products.”

Sustainable packaging: Packaging is used with glass and paperboard. How2Recycle labels are on every bottle.

Product ingredients: They have a “never list” that has over 1,800 “questionable or harmful” ingredients that are never used in their products. They screen every batch of product for heavy metals and have ingredient transparency.

Something to try:

Cheeky Clean Cream Blush – Refillable blush made from recycled plastic. My favourite shade is the Havana-Carnation Pink. Such a beautiful light vibrant colour.

Lid Glow Cream Shadow in a glass tube for an effortlessly natural colour that instantly illuminates eyes and won’t crease with wear.

Elate Cosmetics

Founder Melodie Reynolds vision is to say no to marketing that makes you feel less than and say yes to inclusive advertising that invites you to buy mindfully and minimally. Elate Cosmetic thinks the more diverse the concept of beauty is, the more inclusive our world will be.

Sustainable packaging: Packaging is made with sustainable bamboo, glass and aluminum. Packaging can be reused, recycled and even planted.

Product ingredients: Ingredients are 75 per cent organic and 100 per cent vegan.

Something to try:

Pressed Powder Foundation: Hydrates, repairs collagen and protects the skin in a refillable bamboo compact.

Better Balm Tinted Lip Conditioner: Rehydrates and regenerates dry skin while protecting your lips from environmental pollutants. I love the shade shimmering terracotta- it’s a beautiful pink colour.