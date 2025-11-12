Sustainability spotlight: Sustainable Yoga and Wellness

Sustainability Spotlight is a collaboration between the Nugget and NAITSA’s Sustainability Committee. Each month, the committee interviews a sustainability expert to learn more about their journey. This month features Monique Flavell, a NAIT grad and owner of Sustainable Yoga and Wellness.

Answers have been edited for clarity and space.

NAITSA Sustainability Committee: What inspired you to start a sustainability-focused business?

Monique Flavell: I started my business because I have a passion for sustainability and wellness. After graduating from NAIT, I was working in the sustainability field and found that there was a connection with my yoga teaching and found that there would be more impact together.

I started this business in order to help people think about what it is they’re doing in their everyday living, as well as have a space where they can just relax. Climate anxiety is a huge thing, and so to give a space for people to talk about these big feelings when they’re feeling absolutely hopeless is half the battle. The world is scary and so unpredictable and chaotic, and so I just wanted to give that space for people to relax, move their body, feel good in their body, and think about how they’re living and how they can live more intentionally and more mindfully.

Monique in her studio. Photo via Sustainable Yoga and Wellness NSC: On your website, you mentioned that you encourage individuals to take a holistic approach to well-being, blending wellness with a commitment to environmental stewardship. What methods do you use to achieve that goal? MF: I incorporate sustainability into every aspect of my business and in my lifestyle. So, from the products that we have here, our yoga blocks and yoga bolsters are all recycled textiles from the wonderful Katrina, owner of Earth Warrior Lifestyle here in Edmonton. All my yoga props that I have here are recycled or handmade. Actually, everything in the studio has either been gifted, thrifted, handmade and sustainable.

We sourced 100 per cent Canadian as well. I work with local businesses like Earth Warrior Lifestyle, I get my products from Replenish, Find (which is a lovely place to thrift and also help with homelessness), even Carbon Environmental Boutique, a lot of my yoga props are from there also. So it’s just being mindful in the way that I operate my business.

NSC: What’s the biggest challenge you’ve faced as a sustainability-focused business?

MF: The biggest challenge would be accessibility. A lot of people feel like they can’t afford to be sustainable, which is 100 per cent valid. It comes down to being creative, and making those small, small changes. It doesn’t need to be expensive. It can be as simple as taking five minutes to be mindful with yourself, with how you’re feeling, to when you are out purchasing things.

It doesn’t need to be big, and it doesn’t need to be overwhelming. Sustainability is meant to be accessible.

NSC: Have you noticed a shift in customer awareness or behaviour?

MF: Yes. People aren’t just curious anymore. They want to take action. I’ve seen a lot of people look for experiences and businesses that align with their values. They’re looking for guidance on how to make those sustainable changes, how they can live more intentionally. It’s not just clothes or plastic waste, it goes beyond that. Sustainability is a part of every aspect of your life, and not just as an individual, but as a community, as a collective.

Flavell’s yoga studio. Photo supplied

NSC: What small change would you encourage individuals or businesses to make?

MF: I would encourage individuals or businesses to start small and be consistent. It doesn’t need to be this huge action. You need to find what works for you, as an individual. As a business, taking a look at your operations and seeing how your values show up there. Maybe it’s being a little more conscious about your vendors and how they’re tackling sustainability. It can be as simple as the products you bring into your office, into your business.

To learn more about Sustainable Yoga and Wellness, visit the website. Catch up on other Sustainability Spotlight interviews on Ooks Life.

Featured image via Facebook @sustainableyogawellness