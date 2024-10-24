Superstitions from around the world

Superstitions: every culture in the world seems to have at least one. They are usually based on ancient tales and some have a questionable scientific basis, but superstitions have become so widespread that it’s hard to tell where many began.

Superstitions, according to the Cambridge Dictionary, are “beliefs not based on human reason or scientific knowledge, but associated with ideas or beliefs from the past, often having their origin in magic.” B. F. Skinner, a psychologist and behaviourist, was a little bolder and theorised about “operant conditioning”, which “rewards and punishes” according to the outcome of actions. Based on this theory, humans may act more efficiently when fear is involved. Could fear be the basis of these well-known superstitions?

Kitty, kitty, kitty…

Seeing a black cat can be good or bad depending on where you are. If you are walking down the street in India, it could be a clear warning from Lord Shani, the god of karma, that something bad might happen soon. In countries such as Germany, Denmark, France or Belgium, black cats were persecuted in the Middle Ages because they were associated with witches, black magic and sorcery. Black cats were even part of the Salem witch trials in the United States. But it is not all bad news for black cats. In ancient Egypt they were worshipped, and in places like Scotland and Japan, they are a symbol of wealth and good fortune.

The evil eye

Called Usog or Balis in the Philippines, the evil eye can wreak havoc on those affected, especially if they are young children, newborn babies or pregnant women. Apparently, some pets are also susceptible. It is associated with fever, general malaise and even convulsions.

However, our fellow Filipinos are not the only ones to suffer from the evil eye. Many other cultures around the world also believe in this superstition and are constantly trying to prevent bad things from happening to them by using amulets thought to reverse or avoid its effects. In my country Peru, the evil eye is prevented in newborn children by having them wear a Huayruro seed bracelet on each wrist. The small bracelet made of these red and black seeds is believed to ward off evil energy.

Triskaidekaphobia

…Or fear of the number 13 is a Western superstition that has not reached Eastern culture. In Asia, where the numbers feared are different, 13 has no great significance and is regarded as just another number. However, some buildings in the UK avoid the number altogether, even moving from floor 12 to floor 14 if necessary. This is even more obvious when combined with Tuesdays. Tuesday the 13th is a day to take care of yourself. It would seem that the basis of these beliefs stems from the Last Supper of Jesus Christ and the number of guests. Many Christians regard the 13th guest as the betrayer. In Norse culture, Loki was the 13th guest at the Feast of the Gods, where he persuaded one of Odin’s sons to kill another.

The devil is in the details

Other less deep-rooted and perhaps smaller, but still common, superstitions in different parts of the world that bring some form of bad luck include:

Opening an umbrella in the house, breaking a mirror, stepping under a ladder, the groom seeing the bride before the ceremony on their wedding day, sweeping someone’s feet while cleaning, or sweeping the house at dusk, which according to some could result in the loss of one’s wealth. Although in this case, as most of us are students, what wealth are we talking about? B. F. Skinner’s theory of operant conditioning suggests fear makes us act more efficiently, but we’re too busy trying to make it through the semester to worry about broken mirrors and black cats.