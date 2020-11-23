Students Eligible To Perform In Talent Show For Long Term Care Home

By Kallandra Weatherbee

NAIT is hosting their first virtual talent show for residents at CapitalCare Norwood on Dec. 4.

Students can perform live virtually or send in a pre-recorded video of their talents. They are welcome to showcase any type of skill and are able to work alone or in a group.

Following the success of NAIT’s Pen Pal Program with residents of CapitalCare, the online talent show was created to help residents who are excommunicated due to the pandemic.

“The residents are definitely looking forward to this. They usually have events throughout the year and this one will be kind of a Christmas hype event,” said Kevin Lim, Volunteer Coordinator at NAIT’s Students Association.

This event has not had as much interest as the Pen Pal Program so far, however coordinators are hopeful more students will continue to sign up.

“This virtual open mic event doesn’t have to be a talent so to speak. It could be a performance showcasing any type of skill. It could be a group performance or solo act, and it doesn’t have to be a unique talent. If you draw it could be a time lapse of you doing a sketch,” said Lim.

CapitalCare is grateful for these connections and hopes to continue these events with NAIT students in the future.

Students can RSVP to the event at naitsa.ca and will be contacted with more details on how to submit a video or perform live.