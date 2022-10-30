Staying active in winter

Fall is leaf-ing us behind and winter is about to make its yearly grand debut in Edmonton. While staying inside is tempting and easy, staying healthy and losing weight is more challenging. Here are a few fun ways to keep fit and active in the winter.

Walking in the River Valley

Many international students are not aware of this hidden gem, but Edmonton has a beautiful River Valley any time of the year. In the winter, there is something magical about walking the morning after a white blanket of snow covers the valley. The sight of pure white snow unsullied by humans, only touched by a rabbit foraging for its breakfast. Admiring the naked trees, only wearing a thin covering of hoar frost, is a breathtaking sight that most cities will never have. Or go at night, and you might see Aurora Borealis. Students can find a map of trails online.

Tobogganing

You have not lived until you’ve sled down the massive hill at Gallagher Park on a flimsy piece of plastic you can barely control, possibly knocking over your friends like human bowling pins. The adrenaline pumping through your veins will make the hike back up the hill easier. Rundle Park, Government House Park and Emily Murphy Park are other places with great hills to sled down.

Skating

If the thought of gliding over frozen water with a pair of knives attached to shoes sounds fun, then skating is for you. Edmonton has many options, from the IceWay at Victoria Park and ice path at Rundle Park to the frozen pond at Hawrelak Park. The City of Edmonton’s website has a full list of places to skate. Be safe and make sure the ice is safe to glide over. Remember the code of the ice: Thick and blue, tried and true. Thin and crispy, way too risky.

NAIT

When the Celsius and Fahrenheit temperature meets at -40, that is too cold to do outside activities to stay active in the winter. NAIT offers many ways to stay active in the winter that you have paid for already. The fitness center offers a wide variety of fitness weight equipment, a running track, an indoor arena, and a gymnasium. Or you could also use the pool at Grant MacEwan by showing your NAIT ID.

NAIT Well-Being offers many fitness classes, from Walking Club on Mondays to Kick-Boxing on Fridays. Check out the full list on Ooks Life.

Snowball Fights

Throwing balls of snow at your friends to injure them is extremely fun, and trying to dodge balls of snow thrown at you is hard work. A snowball fight is basically the winter version of dodgeball. Remember these two tips to become a snowball pro: From the classic 2004 movie “Dodgeball”: “Just remember the 5D’s: dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge.” And if you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a (snow)ball.

No matter which activities you choose, follow these safety tips. Always be sure to dress warmly and in layers. Let others know where you are going and when you will be back. Bring a fully charged phone. Stay hydrated.