State of the Ooks: Fall wrap-up

It’s December, which means half of the Ooks are finished their seasons, and the other half have gone home for winter break after an exciting few months. There are lots to get up to date with, from the potential championship contenders to the teams that might need to hit the reset button come January. Here’s everything you need to know about the state of the Ooks going into 2025.

Volleyball

The Ooks men’s team have started their 2024 Canadian Colleges Athletic Association (CCAA) national title defence and are 5-4 entering the break. The blue and gold have picked up right where they left off last year on offence, dominating the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) with 427 kills. If the playoffs started today, NAIT would qualify for the playoffs. There are still 10 games left this season, but the Ooks are trending in the right direction.

After starting the year 0-2, the women’s team stormed back in November to sit 6-3 and fourth in the division heading into January. Their playoff chances are up in the air; the University of Alberta Augustana Vikings sit sixth and have an automatic spot as this year’s championship host. If the Vikings land outside the top four in the division, the Ooks must finish third or higher to make it to playoffs. The women have improved vastly from last year, surpassing their total of five wins from 2023/24, so they certainly have a shot to break their three-year playoff drought come February.

Basketball

The men’s team holds third in the North Division with a record of 6-4, so they are well above the cutline for the playoffs. If they make it, they’ll have to compete against the Keyano College Huskies, who have been at the top of the division for the last four years.

A 3-7 start to the campaign leaves the women with some ground to make up in 2025 if they want to secure a playoff spot for the first time since their CCAA title run in 2022. The good news? The Ooks are fourth in the division, which would qualify them for the playoffs. The bad news? With 10 games remaining in the season, the blue and gold have some tough competition for that final playoff spot.