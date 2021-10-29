Spider-web Eyeliner Tutorial 

By Destiny Meilleur

Step one:

Grab your favourite type of eyeliner. I used a felt-tip liquid liner. Start off your eyeliner wing by drawing a line out from the outer corner of your eye.

Step two:

Finish the outline of your wing by drawing a straight line from the end of your other line back onto your eyelid.

Step three:

Fill in your wing outline. Complete your eyeliner by following your lash line and gradually get less thick with the line.

Step four:

Draw three lines going down off of your eyeliner wing.

Step five:

In the space between the lines draw upside down U’s connecting the lines.

Step six:

Finish your makeup!