Spider-web Eyeliner Tutorial 

By Destiny Meilleur
Step one:
Grab your favourite type of eyeliner. I used a felt-tip liquid liner. Start off your eyeliner wing by drawing a line out from the outer corner of your eye.
Step two:
Finish the outline of your wing by drawing a straight line from the end of your other line back onto your eyelid.
Step three:
Fill in your wing outline. Complete your eyeliner by following your lash line and gradually get less thick with the line.
Step four:
Draw three lines going down off of your eyeliner wing.
Step five:
In the space between the lines draw upside down U’s connecting the lines.
Step six:
Finish your makeup!