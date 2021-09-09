Speak Up: A Student Guide to the Federal Election

By Natalie Sarzynski

VP External

As the Vice President External, I’m here to advocate for your needs as a student in regards to the outside governing systems at a municipal, provincial and federal level. I act as a liaison between you, the student, and the government.

One topic of high priority right now is the snap Federal Election. Don’t you love it when you’re expected to focus on important political issues while you’re being bombarded with the stress of going back to school? We have less than a month to load you up on information that you need to know before you vote. We won’t ever tell you how to vote, that’s on you, but we will share every resource we can to make this a lot easier for you.

These are some current federal student issues to be aware of:

Interest payments on Canada Student Loans

Support for Indigenous students

An expedited pathway to permanent residency for international student graduates

Rural broadband internet infrastructure across Canada

Prohibiting unregulated and unpaid internships

How to vote:

Check to see if you’re registered to vote. Make sure you have the appropriate identification and that your address is updated. For those of you that are eligible to vote but live away from home and can’t get to your polling station on voting day, you can mail-in your vote (no later than September 14 at 6:00pm). Advanced polling is on September 10, 11, 12, and 13. Election day is on Monday, September 20. Polls are open from 7:30am until 7:30pm. Don’t miss your chance to make a difference and elect someone you want into office.

Additional Resources:

To stay informed and find out how to vote, we provide everything you need on our website:

https://naitsa.ca/getoutthevote/

I can’t stress enough how important this election is for you, as a current student, to pave the path for yourself and future generations. I really believe that all of us can hurdle through these barriers. I strongly encourage you to spend some time learning about the candidates. Please vote on September 20. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me at savpexternal@nait.ca.

Finally, stay tuned for more on the municipal election next month!

Natalie Sarzynski, Your VP External